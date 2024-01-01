Savinho excited about Man City presentation

Tribal Football
Savinho says he's excited about his upcoming presentation at Manchester City.

The signing from Troyes will be unveiled on Sunday by City.

“It’s now the start of my new adventure in Manchester and I can’t wait for it to begin,” the Brazilian told us.

“It’s not long now before I will be training with the team as we look ahead to the new season! I’ve followed Manchester City for many years and I can’t wait to be part of Pep Guardiola’s squad.

“As well as the massive success on the pitch over the past few years, I’ve also seen the support the team gets from fans off the field too.

“I’ve been told all about the atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium, how it brings the very best out of the team. And of course, the fans who travel away, too.

“You need great players to win things but the supporters always play such a big role in that success. It’s that connection that counts. 

“My first chance to meet our supporters will be this Sunday. I’ll be there with Vivianne (Miedema), one of the new signings for the women’s team.

“I’m excited about it and I’m sure she is too.

“Wherever I’ve been, I’ve enjoyed a great relationship with the fans and I am looking for that again here at City.

“Together, we can achieve more great things.”

