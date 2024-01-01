Girona signing Gil: No need to compare me with Savinho

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil is happy making his move to Girona.

Gil has joined Girona on a season-long loan.

He said at his presentation: "I chose Girona for the trust shown in me by the president, Quique Cárcel and the coach. It is a destination that any player would like to choose. It was the ideal place to move."

Gil arrives after the departure of Savinho to Manchester City, via Troyes.

He added: "Last year he had an exceptional season. There is no need to compare myself with him, on the contrary. There may be an interpretation of facing the challenge in good shape. He is a player that I admire.

"I am a very ambitious player and I cannot be in a club without minutes. I want to go to a club that trusts me, that will always be the option. I'm young and I need to play, that's why I've been through so many teams."