Man City signing Savinho: What fans can expect from me
Manchester City have secured the signing of Savinho from Troyes in the French Ligue 2.

Troyes, who are owned by the City Football Group, had sent the Brazilian to Girona in La Liga last season.

Girona, another team that are part of the City ownership model, qualified for next season’s Champions League thanks to his exploits.

“My playing style is that of a Brazilian who likes to take on opponents, to be joyful, play joyful football with one-on-ones, providing assists, defending too, and anything I can to help the team,” said Savinho to the club website.

“My main characteristic, which I like the most, is taking on opponents, being happy and  getting the crowd on their feet.”

“My favorite position?  I really like playing on the left and right, but I can also play in the middle,” he added.

“(If I had to choose), I really prefer to play on the right wing. But whatever the coach, the boss decides, I will help the team.”

