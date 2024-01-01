Savage says teams promoted to the Premier League are very likely to go right back down

Savage says teams promoted to the Premier League are very likely to go right back down

Robbie Savage thinks promoted sides Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town are heading straight back down to the Championship.

Southampton lost 1-0 to Newcastle United, Ipswich lost 2-0 to Liverpool and now Leicester face a tough Tottenham side this evening.

Advertisement Advertisement

Even if the Foxes bag a win against Spurs, Savage is not optimistic for the three promoted sides who he says are likely to drop back down this season.

Speaking in his column for the Mirror this weekend, Savage explained why he thinks this and why he believes Leicester will struggle the most.

"I would really love to see Steve Cooper keep my old club up, but the gap between the Championship and top-flight is growing every year. Although they bounced back at the first attempt, it’s going to be a huge ask to survive. Who’s going to score the goals? Jamie Vardy is 37 and he will need help."

Savage has predicted Leicester to wind up in 18th, Ipswich in 19th and Southampton to come rock bottom in what is a very tough statement to take for those fans hoping for a strong return to the top flight.

"In the last 10 years, six of the clubs promoted via the play-offs went straight back down –and I fear Saints will make it seven out of 11. All three ­promoted clubs were relegated at the first time of asking in May, and although I wish Russell Martin good luck, I think it will happen again."

"My Premier League predictions for where I think each club will finish this season is based on how the land lies now – it could look a lot different after the transfer window closes in two weeks. And I do not want to second-guess whether clubs may be deducted points, like Everton and Nottingham Forest last season, so this is how I think it will end up on a level playing field. Don’t take it personally if you don’t like my forecast for your club: It’s just my opinion, yours counts just as much."