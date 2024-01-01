Martin wants to make Saturday a "special day" as Southampton make St Mary’s return

Southampton boss Russell Martin wants to make Southampton’s St Mary’s return special as they look to earn their first three points this season.

Southampton were narrowly beaten at Newcastle on Saturday and although Martin is disappointed, he believes his side have what it takes to take the Premier League by storm this season.

I think we will take so much from that as a club, as a team, as a group; that we can come to the Premier League and be ourselves and do what we want to do, and hopefully do it wherever we go,” Martin said of the Newcastle trip.

“After watching that today I feel enthused. I feel absolutely gutted right now for everyone, because we deserved more, but you don’t always get what you deserve in football and life.

“By the end of the season we will get what we deserve, and if we play like that, we will deserve to be in the Premier League still."

Martin is hoping for a world class atmosphere at their home ground as the club look to pick apart Nottingham Forest with the home crowd behind them.

“Next week will be brilliant," he added. "We have to use the anger and frustration and disappointment of today, that feeling of loss, and stick with the courage, confidence and belief they will have taken from it.

“We have a chance to really make next week a special day.”