Sarr thrilled with Chelsea move: Great project with young players

Mamadou Sarr says he's joined Chelsea to win silverware.

The former Strasbourg defender signed for Chelsea earlier this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It’s simple. The dream is to win the Premier League and the Champions League with Chelsea," said Sarr, 19.

Sarr admits he's long admired several former Chelsea stars.

He continued: "When Chelsea won the Champions League in 2021, there was the performance of (N’Golo) Kante and so many players. I remember the Champions League in 2012 with (Didier) Drogba, and then winning matches with (Eden) Hazard after that.

"I admired Kante of course. There is (Claude) Makelele too. And there are Francophones like (Michael) Essien, Drogba, Hazard. The best for me is Kante but there are so many Chelsea players I remember admiring."

Chelsea move a dream

Sarr also stated: "I feel really good, it’s like a dream for me. Since I was young I dreamed of playing for a club like this. Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and I am very happy.

"For me, Chelsea is the best club in London, one of the best clubs in England. Chelsea have a good project in place for young players. The supporters, the club, it’s history and the stadium are all fantastic. It’s an iconic club with a full history.

"It was a dream come true when I saw the badge everywhere, the badge I used to see playing FIFA before – I realised where I am and who I will train with. I have a good impression of Cobham. It’s very big, a beautiful training centre. The people have been very kind and have welcomed me. It’s just a dream come true."