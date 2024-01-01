Tribal Football
Sarmiento ponders Brighton future
Sarmiento ponders Brighton future
Sarmiento ponders Brighton futureTribalfootball
Brighton winger Jeremy Sarmiento is putting thoughts of his club future to one side.

He wants to impress at the Copa America in the summer with his nation Ecuador.

He helped Ecuador beat Honduras in a friendly recently, scoring in a 2-1 success.

Sarmiento, who was on loan at Ipswich last term, said after the game: “I have pre-season to go back to Brighton and then we will see what happens.”

He added on Ecuador: “We have a young team with a mix of experience as well which helps the young lads a lot, like me.

“We are coming here with everything we have got for this tournament, which is very important for us.

“Why not? Dream big and maybe win it.”

