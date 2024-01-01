Tribal Football
Borussia Dortmund step up push for Brighton midfielder Gross

Borussia Dortmund are eyeing Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross.

Gross has a deal with Brighton to 2025.Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Talks between Borussia Dortmund and Pascal Gross and his management are becoming more concrete and are progressing very positively! 

" … but at this stage, no verbal agreement yet. Gross, on the list of @BVB as revealed a few weeks ago in our show! 

"New price expectation: €7-10 million with one year left on his contract. Frankfurt, also very interested."

