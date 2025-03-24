Santos wants to create "a duo of Brazilians" at Chelsea with new signing Estevao Willian

Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos has opened up about his future at the club and how he wants to build a partnership with Estevao Willian.

Santos arrived in west London from Vasco da Gama in January 2023 and has since gone on loan at Nottingham Forest but most recently Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg where he has impressed. He has scored 10 goals in 37 total appearances under manager Patrick Vieira which may put him in contention for the first team next season.

The 20-year-old says his Chelsea future remains undecided and spoke to ESPN in Brazil. about how he has he not had a conversation with the club about his future which seems up in the air.

"Of course, you want to play for the biggest clubs in Europe, for a very big club like Chelsea.

“You dream of that moment but I think, at this moment, you have to have a clear head, finish the season here (Strasbourg) and make the best choice when the season is over.

“I don’t think that a specific decision has been made. No one has come to talk to me directly. Everything is in the hands of the club and my agents.”

His ties to Chelsea may grow however once Brazil winger Estevao arrives this summer from Palmeiras. Estevao has since made 59 appearances for Palmeiras, contributing 20 goals and 10 assists across all competitions and Santos revealed that he would love to form a strong bond with the talented teenager.

"Estevao is a top-quality player, world-class," Santos said. "I'm a good friend of (Manchester City winger) Savinho, he said he's a great person. God willing, he'll go far and we can create a great duo at Chelsea, a duo of Brazilians.”