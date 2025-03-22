Andrey Santos in the dark regarding Chelsea future

Chelsea wonderkid Andrey Santos has admitted no one has spoken to him regarding his future as he continues to impress on loan at Strasbourg.

In an interview with ESPN, the 20-year-old revealed he’s unsure whether he will remain with Enzo Maresca’s side beyond the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Santos said: "Of course, you want to play for the biggest clubs in Europe, for a very big club like Chelsea.

“You dream of that moment but I think, at this moment, you have to have a clear head, finish the season here (Strasbourg) and make the best choice when the season is over.

“I don’t think that a specific decision has been made. No one has come to talk to me directly. Everything is in the hands of the club and my agents.”

The central midfielder has been electric for fellow BlueCo club Strasbourg this season, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in his 26 games across all competitions.