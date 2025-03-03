Denilson on Chelsea signing Estevao: His style will adapt well, he's a great signing

World Cup winner Denilson believes Estevao Willian will be one of the next big things in Brazilian football and is a great signing for Chelsea.

The 17-year-old often nicknamed “Messinho” is set to join Chelsea this summer from Palmeiras at the end of the season after shining in the Brazilian league for a number of years despite his age. Often signings from outside Europe struggle to adapt straight away, but Denilson opened up about how he thinks he will be a major success for the Blues.

“Endrick will be one of them, but I’m excited about Estevão, who is going to Chelsea. English football has changed and his style will adapt well. He’s intelligent, a great dribbler and he can score goals. He’s a great signing,” he said in quotes picked up by CaughtOffside.

The four-time Brazil international has now scored five goals in 11 Paulista matches and has unbelievable potential with many reports suggesting he is Chelsea’s most exciting signing for a long time despite their spending in recent years. He is certainly one to watch and now with the backing of Denilson he is almost certain to go straight to the very top under manager Enzo Maresca in the years to come as the club gather some of the best young talents from around the planet.