Estevao matches Neymar record ahead of Chelsea move

Paul Vegas
Estevao Willian has reached a new landmark with Palmeiras ahead of his move to Chelsea later this year.

The 17 year-old attacker scored twice in Palmeiras' win at Sao Bernardo in the Campeonato Paulista in Sao Paulo.

It means Estevao has now scored 20 goals and registered 10 assists in total in just 57 senior appearances for Palmeiras.

He becomes the first Brazilian to reach the 20-goal mark before turning 18 since Neymar did the same with Santos before he left for Barcelona.

Chelsea have signed Estevao for a fee rising to €60m.

 

