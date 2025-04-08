Santos calls out Guardiola for his "not clever enough" comments on Man City's Nunes

Rui Santos was the manager of Estoril's Under-23 side when Nunes was at the club and he has now hit back at Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for his harsh comments this week.

After completing a £53million move nearly two years ago, Nunes has failed to make an impression on Guardiola who believes he is not cut out to be a Premier League midfielder. In recent weeks the Portuguese international has been played at right back and the Spanish head coach did not hold back in his recent assessment of the 26 year old.

"He can become a good right-back because of his physicality. I don't think he's a player for the middle because he is not clever enough, he does not have the composure."

However, speaking to the Daily Express, Santos revealed that Guardiola’s comments are unwarranted and will not help Nunes in his fight to stay at the club as the summer transfer window approaches.

"I disagree (with Pep) because when City faced Sporting in the Champions League (in 2022), he praised Matheus Nunes as the MVP in midfield," Santos told Express Sport. "Whenever Guardiola faced him or praised him, it was always as a talented midfielder and never as a defender. If they play him at right-back he won't object, but his natural habitat is to play in midfield.

"He lacks confidence in himself and the coach when he says that Matheus is not an intelligent player. He can be smart, quicker to think, move and execute. All this will happen with the coach's own confidence and self-confidence.

"He is a kid who rose through the ranks, the result of his work and being humble. He will continue to be a professional and will never turn his back on the fight. He is a player that every coach would like to have in his squad because he has many qualities and virtues as a human being. He is a man with a capital M."