Bayern Munich send scouts to watch Man City wonderkid who Guardiola is desperate to keep

Bayern Munich and Ajax have sent scouts to watch Manchester City youngster Divine Mukasa who is one of the best talents at the club.

This is according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on X, who stated that City are trying to tie down Mukasa who is clearly a wanted man from a number of top European sides heading into the summer transfer window.

“Bayern and Ajax have sent scouts again this month to follow Manchester City 17-year-old talent Divine Mukasa.

“Manchester City are planning to extend his contract to keep Mukasa at the club.”

The England international scored a brace for City’s under-18 side last week during their 3-nil win over Wolves which brings his tally to 17 goals and 25 assists in just 35 appearances across competitions such as the U18’s Premier League and FA Youth Cup. City will hope that the attacking midfielder will stay and fight for his place in the first team in the near future under Guardiola.

In recent weeks, Guardiola has introduced Nico O’Reilly to his side, who has played 12 games this season, scoring three goals and grabbing two assists. He has proven his versatility and maturity since he was given the chance in the first team, and if City can convince Mukasa to stay past the summer then he may be the next player to keep an eye on heading into next season.