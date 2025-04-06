Pep Guardiola hits out at Man United fans after vile Phil Foden chant

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has told Man United fans they should be 'ashamed' after a chant that targeted Phil Foden.

Man United and Man City played out a scoreless draw in the final Manchester derby of the season on Sunday.

With little happening on the pitch, one of the main talking points happened off it, after Man United fans aimed a vile chat at City star Phil Foden.

Supporters inside the stadium could be heard singing “Phil Foden, your mum's a sl*g”.

Speaking to the press after the game, when asked about the chants, Guardiola didn’t hold back in condemning those who sang it.

"Lack of class," he said. "But it's not United, it's the people, you know? We are so exposed in the screen in world football - managers, owners, and football players especially.

"Honestly, I don't understand the mind of the people involving the mum of Phil, it's a lack of integrity, class, and they should be ashamed..."