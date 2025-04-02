Sandro Tonali's wondergoal guides Newcastle past Brentford

Sandro Tonali’s 74th-minute winner proved enough to clinch a narrow 2-1 victory over Brentford at St James' Park, moving the Magpies up to fifth while ending the Bees’ five-game winning away run in the Premier League.

After celebrating their EFL Cup triumph with a trophy parade at the weekend, Newcastle had to quickly turn their focus back to the reality of the Premier League and their quest to secure UEFA Champions League qualification.

A scorer in the 2-1 Wembley win over Liverpool, Alexander Isak threatened to break the deadlock in the second minute when he headed inches wide from Tino Livramento’s cross.

Joelinton was the next Newcastle player to try his luck, driving the ball wide of Mark Flekken’s left post to the relief of Thomas Frank’s charges.

The Magpies continued to carry the greater attacking threat in the first period, with Harvey Barnes whipping a fierce effort past the far post, before he saw a headed effort chalked off for an offside.

Brentford thought they had got off the hook, only for Newcastle’s talisman, Isak, to break the deadlock in first-half stoppage time, diverting a deflected effort home after meeting Jacob Murphy’s inch-perfect cross on the full.

Brentford would have been bitterly disappointed to concede on the stroke of HT, but they were gifted the chance to equalise when Nick Pope brought down Yoane Wissa in the box after the hour mark.

Pope was unable to make amends for his mistake, diving the wrong way as Bryan Mbeumo calmly dispatched the subsequent penalty to score his 16th goal of an impressive campaign.

Just moments later, Ethan Pinnock gave the hosts a major scare when he headed against the upright as Brentford tried to quickly build upon their equaliser.

Tonali goal MI News / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP / Opta by Stats Perform

Newcastle ultimately made the most of that close call, as they soon restored their lead through Tonali, who somehow managed to lash a right-foot shot past Flekken from a narrow angle.

Match stats Opta by Stats Perform

Eddie Howe’s side held their nerve to see out the closing stages, duly clinching a third consecutive win in all competitions.

As for Brentford, they remain in 11th and are left with significant work to do if they are to keep their European dream alive.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United)