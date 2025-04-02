Arsenal make Bundesliga striker enquiry as they look for Isak alternative

Arsenal have made enquiries over a possible move for striker Mohamed Amoura in the summer if they cannot reach a deal with Newcastle United's Alexander Isak.

The 24-year-old who is currently on loan from Belgian Pro League club Union SG at Wolfsburg is one of Europe’s most underrated forwards. He is enjoying an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga with having racked up ten goals and eight assists in his opening 24 appearances for the club under former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Only Michael Olise, Omar Marmoush and Florian Wirtz have registered more assists than Amoura with seven matches remaining in the German top flight this term despite the Algerian missing the start of the season through a knee injury.

According to French publication L’Equipe, Amoura finds himself of the shortlist of Arsenal, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest who are all in need of a striker this summer. The report states that all three Champions League-chasing sides have made enquiries about the striker who could be perfect for the Premier League.

Amoura’s “versatility and verticality” are said to make him and ideal replacement for the likes of Darwin Nunez, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz who are set to leave their respective clubs or take up smaller roles. A fee of around £30M would be enough to secure him. Wolfsburg are said to have an option to buy worth €14 million (£11m) plus €4m (£3m) which could be triggered if they stay in the Bundesliga.