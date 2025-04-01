Frank provides detailed injury updates on Brentford's Henry, Hickey, Jensen and Carvalho

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has spoken at his latest press conference ahead of Wednesday's clash against Newcastle United.

Frank's team have played Newcastle twice this season, winning 4-2 in the league on December 7th and losing 3-1 in the EFL Cup on December 18th. A win here would help his side push closer to a European spot and he first gave a detailed squad update ahead of the clash.

Advertisement Advertisement

“The squad looks quite positive,” said Frank.

“Michael Kayode is back in, but Mathi (Jensen) is not ready yet. There was some illness there, which means he has missed some training.”

Next, he spoke on Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and Gustavo Nunes who all featured in Brentford Under-21s’ 2-0 victory over Fleetwood Town on Monday as they slowly return to fitness.

“Hickey, Rico and Nunes all came through well, but it’s just too short for them to be involved in the Newcastle game.

“All three looked good and ticked the physical boxes.

“Rico is the one who is furthest ahead of the three - I think he is close to returning to the squad. It could be for Chelsea (on Sunday 6 April), but let’s see.

“Hickey is on track. He had some minor pain which limited his minutes; we’re being extra cautious.”

Frank was also asked to provide an update on striker Igor Thiago and midfielder Josh Dasilva who have both suffered from knee injuries this season.

“Thiago is progressing, going a little bit slower, but progressing,” said Frank.

“He is building the muscle volume and strength around the knee to make sure he ticks all of the strength markers.

“He is running, and he is also part training, so it’s moving forward.

“Josh Dasilva is a little bit further off it than Igor.”

He then commented on how winger Fabio Carvalho will likely not feature for the club for the rest of the season after he recently underwent surgery for a dislocated shoulder.

Finally, he was asked what he expects when facing the Magpies this week after their EFL Cup victory before the international break.

"I hope they had an unbelievable party because they deserved it.

"It's their first major cup in almost a lifetime. It's an incredible achievement for them and I'm really happy on their behalf.

"I'm pretty sure they will come flying out under the floodlights for a celebration. They will be trying everything they can to hunt down that Champions League spot."