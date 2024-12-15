Sancho: Maresca a great support to Chelsea players

Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho has hailed the spirit inside the squad ahead of tonight's clash with Brentford.

Sancho says there's leaders all over the pitch at Chelsea this season.

He told the club's website: "We have belief in each other.

"Training every day together, we know what each other can do and we have big-game players that can change a game around. We stuck to the game plan against Tottenham and continued to work.

"We obviously have a lot of top-quality players and in training everyone thrives off each other because the intensity is so high and everyone wants to show what they can do.

"There is competition for places and everyone wants to be starting games, so it’s good to have this competition in the squad."

Sancho continued: "We’re all kind of leaders, because we all have different attributes to help each other, but the leading voice is definitely the manager.

"The manager is the voice of the whole team and whatever he says goes. We all buy into that.

"He understands us and always gives us advice about what to do in our position and how to help each other out. All the players trust him and believe in him.

"It’s always nice to feel supported, but he’s played the game as well so has a lot to offer and give advice on, about what to do and not do."

