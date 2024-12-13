Brentford boss Frank: Chelsea the form team of the league

Brentford boss Thomas Frank rates Chelsea the form team of the Premier League.

Brentford face the second-place Blues in on Sunday.

"They are maybe even more in-form than Liverpool, even though they are top of the league," said Frank.

"They are playing incredible football and are well-coached. Maresca has done a top job so far with his coaching staff and they look extremely dangerous.

"(Chelsea) have so many threats going forward and have top-quality players all over the pitch. I expect an unbelievably difficult game.

"They are massive favourites but, of course, we believe that we can compete against anyone and we believe we can win."

