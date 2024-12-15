Chelsea boss Maresca: Brentford a difficult test

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca expects a massive test today against Brentford.

Maresca admits he's an admirer of Thomas Frank's work with the Bees.

"I don’t know (Thomas Frank) personally but I've known about him and his team for many years," Maresca said ahead of tonight's clash.

"He is doing a fantastic job, the way they achieve points, the way they play, the style they have, it is top, fantastic.

"So it’s difficult and, as I said after Tottenham, we will need our fans behind us because it will be a very tough game, one that can be decided by tiny details. We will need to pay attention.

"The good thing about Brentford is they can play in many different styles, they don’t have one way to play. They can play with a back four, a back five, or a back four making a back five with one of the wingers. So it’s quite complicated and we will have to try to do our best (to win)."

