Sancho: I've felt good from day one at Chelsea

Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho says he's always felt welcome with the Blues.

Sancho is on-loan at Chelsea this season from Manchester United and featured in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

He told BBC Sport: "It's very frustrating not to get the three points. You have to take your chances and if you don't, the game is never over. To concede that goal (from Jean-Philippe Mateta), right at the end, is very frustrating."

On his form, Sancho said: "I'm very happy to improve my game. I've felt good since day one here and the staff and teammates have welcomed me.

"Now I just have to show 100% what I can do on the pitch."

He added: "There is still a long way to go this season. Today was a frustrating game, but we move forward and learn from it."