Chelsea ready to challenge Man Utd for PSG striker Kolo Muani

Manchester United's transfer plans for the winter window may be spoiled by a Premier League rival.

The Red Devils are eager to bring in forward Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain.

United see Kolo Muani as the solution to their lack of goalscoring threat, with Marcus Rashford likely to be sold this winter.

Per Foot Mercato, they may have to deal with serious interest in Kolo Muani from Chelsea.

The Stamford Bridge club, who have Nicholas Jackson as their starting no.9, are in the top four.

Given United languish in 14th place in the table, they may have a hard time convincing Kolo Muani to pick Old Trafford.