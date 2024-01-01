Sancho "happy to be back" with Man Utd

Jadon Sancho says he's happy to be back with Manchester United.

After clear the air talks with manager Erik ten Hag, Sancho has featured prominently for United during the US preseason tour.

Asked if he is happy to be playing for United again, the winger told MUTV: “Definitely, 100 per cent. 100 per cent, yes. It's been nice, enjoying the weather, back with the lads, it's been good. I love the facilities in America.

“Obviously when I have time off, I usually come to America. This is actually one of the places I do train before pre-season so it's nice to be back.

"I wouldn't say it's home but yes, it's a nice facility.”