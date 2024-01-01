Man Utd boss Ten Hag admits Sancho set for central role

Tribal Football
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits Jadon Sancho could play in a central role this season.

So far this preseason, Sancho has been used in a 'false 9' position by Ten Hag.

Asked about the winger after defeat to Liverpool in the US, the United manager said: "Yes, otherwise we wouldn't be playing with him there.

"If we don't have Rasmus (Hojlund) available, that's definitely an option. 

"But Zirkzee will also be added. He has started training, but also remember that he has not been in training for a long time. That will take time. He has to adapt to English football and our way of playing."

Ten Hag admits that he doesn't think Marcus Rashford is a real number 9.

"Marcus has done it before and he certainly can, but I think he is the most productive from the left. Start wide and then come in, there is his strength."

 

