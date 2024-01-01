Tribal Football
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
PSG are ready to offer Manchester United a series of players in exchange for Jadon Sancho.

The winger has been welcomed back into the fold by manager Erik ten Hag after last season's fall out.

However, Sportzone says PSG have been in contact with Sancho about a move to Paris, with personal terms already struck.

Now PSG will seek talks with United about a fee for the England international.

And three PSG players will be on the table for United's consideration - Manuel Ugarte, Nordi Mukiele and Milan Skriniar. United are already in talks with the Parisians over Uruguay midfielder Ugarte.

