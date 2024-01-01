Sancho "excited" joining Chelsea: I want to be like Drogba and Lampard

Tribal Football
Jadon Sancho is excited to be a Chelsea player.

Sancho has joined Chelsea on-loan for the season from Manchester United.

He said, "I’m really excited to be here. London is where I grew up and I’m happy to be back.

"The manager spoke to me about the project and, for a young player, it's exciting. Hopefully I can bring goals and assists to the Bridge.

"My idols growing up were Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard and now I have the opportunity to play for this club like them. It’s a great feeling."

On Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, Sancho added: "I knew him from his time with Pep Guardiola in Manchester City.

"He spoke to me on the phone about this project and what he was building here, and for a young player like myself it’s exciting and I can’t wait to get started."

