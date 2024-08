Man Utd in talks to send Sancho to Chelsea today

Man Utd in talks to send Sancho to Chelsea today

Manchester United are ready to send Jadon Sancho to Chelsea today.

Sancho had appeared set to sign for Juventus, but the deal appears to have fallen through.

Advertisement Advertisement

Instead, reports Sky Sports, talks are now underway between United and Chelsea about a return to London for the former Watford trainee.

The deal will involve a loan with a potential option to buy.

However, any move to Chelsea for Sancho will not involve Raheem Sterling going in the opposite direction.