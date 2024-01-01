Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea STUNNED by Osimhen's contract demands
Cantona-esque? Beyond Ten Hag's anger Man Utd fans can be excited about Zirkzee's latest appearance
Real Sociedad midfielder Merino passes Arsenal medical
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: I like Gallagher a lot

Chelsea propose high-profile swap to Man Utd for Sancho

Chelsea propose high-profile swap to Man Utd for Sancho
Chelsea propose high-profile swap to Man Utd for Sancho
Chelsea propose high-profile swap to Man Utd for SanchoLaLiga
Chelsea are proposing a swap to Manchester United for Jadon Sancho.

The Telegraph says talks between the two clubs will continue today over a loan deal for the England winger.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United would prefer an outright sale, but Chelsea are pushing for a loan exchange of players.

A choice of one England international from Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell has been tabled to United in exchange.

It's also been suggested Chelsea have informed former Manchester City attacker Sterling of their plans and are urging him to accept the move should the clubs reach agreement.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSancho JadonSterling RaheemChilwell BenManchester UnitedChelseaManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea offer Chilwell to Man Utd
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Man Utd could bid for unwanted Chelsea star