Chelsea propose high-profile swap to Man Utd for Sancho

Chelsea are proposing a swap to Manchester United for Jadon Sancho.

The Telegraph says talks between the two clubs will continue today over a loan deal for the England winger.

United would prefer an outright sale, but Chelsea are pushing for a loan exchange of players.

A choice of one England international from Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell has been tabled to United in exchange.

It's also been suggested Chelsea have informed former Manchester City attacker Sterling of their plans and are urging him to accept the move should the clubs reach agreement.