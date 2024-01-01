Tribal Football
Sancho confusion over Man Utd preseason plan
English winger Jadon Sancho is set to return to Manchester United this week.

The attacker was on loan at Borussia Dortmund for the second half of last season.Per The Sun, there is confusion among United staff about how Sancho will be returning.

He has fallen out with manager Erik ten Hag, which means going into team training may not be an option.

The winger may have to work alone or with the youth team until he can be sold or loaned out.

Dortmund did want to bring back Sancho on another loan deal, but United prefer a direct sale.

