Barcelona rival BVB for Man Utd winger Sancho

Barcelona are interested in Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.
Sancho is up for sale at United after spending the second-half of last season on-loan with Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A return to Dortmund has been raised, but Sport says Barca are also keen.
The England winger is being discussed at the Nou Camp as a potential replacement for Raphinha. The Catalans would be keen to setup a loan deal with an obligation to buy.
However, ahead of Sancho, Barca are eyeing Luis Diaz (Liverpool) and Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao).