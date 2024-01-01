Tribal Football
Barcelona rival BVB for Man Utd winger Sancho

Barcelona are interested in Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

Sancho is up for sale at United after spending the second-half of last season on-loan with Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund.

A return to Dortmund has been raised, but Sport says Barca are also keen.

The England winger is being discussed at the Nou Camp as a potential replacement for Raphinha. The Catalans would be keen to setup a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

However, ahead of Sancho, Barca are eyeing Luis Diaz (Liverpool) and Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao).

