Sanchez on Chelsea future: You never know

Robert Sanchez has conceded some concern about his situation at Chelsea.

The goalkeeper is set to be joined at Chelsea by Villarreal's Filip Jorgensen.

The Dane is due to have a medical in the coming days in London after the two clubs agreed a €24.5m fee.

"You never know, but at the moment I am training hard," said former Brighton keeper Sanchez, 26.

"Another goalkeeper? I know what I can bring to the team, what I can do and I am positive in myself."