Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is keen to put the rift with his teammates behind him.

Enzo is due to join up with Chelsea's squad in the US this week.

The midfielder will see his teammates face-to-face for the first time since his controversial post of Argentina's players mocking the family background of France's players after winning the Copa America.

Asked if he could now leave Chelsea given the public backlash, Enzo told America TV: "Yes, I already apologised.

"Everything is fine. I cannot speak on this subject. Yes, I will return to the club."

