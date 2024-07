Chelsea prepared to sell Sanchez

Chelsea are ready to sell goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

After two seasons, the Spaniard is being made available by the Blues, says the Telegraph.

Chelsea are seeking a new keeper addition this summer and intend to cash in Sanchez.

Should the right offer arrive, Chelsea will sell the former Brighton No1.

An early contender arrive at Stamford Bridge is Real Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin.