CLOSER? Villarreal accept Chelsea bid for Jorgensen (but he wasn't first-choice)

Chelsea are closing on a deal for Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

The Denmark U21 keeper has seen Villarreal accept a €24.5m offer from Chelsea today.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports all parties are in agreement and Jorgensen is on his way to London to complete the move.

Interestingly, Bold says Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca's first-choice was his keeper at Leicester City, Mads Hermansen.

But the Foxes' £45m valuation was deemed too rich by Chelsea chiefs.