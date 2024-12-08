Podolski: Where Arsenal should play Havertz

Arsenal hero Lukas Podolski feels there's more to come from Kai Havertz.

Podolski would like Havertz's role be tweaked by manager Mikel Arteta.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I don’t know if when he was younger his position was a proper number nine, but for me he’s not a classic number nine striker,” he told talkSPORT.

“He does well, but I think when you put Kai behind a good striker he has more potential, but let’s see, it’s only my view from outside.”

He added, “Let’s cross our fingers that this season will be good and we win the Premier League and maybe something happens in Europe.

“I think they’re building something great, good structure, good atmosphere, but we as the fans from outside, we want something at the end."