Salford director Butt: Man City FA Cup tie an amazing chance

Manchester United Treble winner Nicky Butt is looking forward to Salford City's FA Cup clash with Manchester City.

Butt is a co-owner and director of the Ammies.

He told talkSPORT: “When the draw came out everyone was like, ‘Wow it’s amazing.’ It’s going to be an amazing day for people that have worked at Salford for many, many years.

“It’ll be a nice day out for them and at unbelievable club who have basically obliterated the Premier League for 10 years.

“For the players to go and play in a stadium like that against that quality of players. It’s just going to be an amazing day out.

“We’re not stupid, we’re not going to hold anyone accountable for not winning, we’re going to go there and have a good time, let the lads enjoy it and the fans.

“There might be 40, 50 thousand people there, we might get 7, 8 thousand of our fans there.

“It’s an exciting time and something we’re looking forward to. I will be going to the game, and most of the lads will be going.

“We’ll have very red, Salford red and Man United red, people in the director's box.”