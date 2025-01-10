Man Utd legend Giggs says Salford should focus on the league and ignore Man City cup clash

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has called on Salford City to focus on League Two for the moment.

The lower league club are set to take on Manchester City in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Giggs, along with fellow Class of 92 members Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, David Beckham and Phil Neville, is a part owner of the club, as well as being sporting director.

"I think when the draw was made, it was brilliant for the club. We're facing such a big club and what City have done in the last few years, and for the players playing at a Premier League stadium, it's exciting." Giggs told the Manchester Evening News.

"And I think then you sort of park it, concentrate on the league, which we've done really well. We're going into the game in good form and obviously third in the table. We couldn't be going into the game in better form really."

"I think credit to Karl (Robinson – manager), Karl's handled the situation brilliantly," added Giggs.

"I think he recognised, Karl's had experience of playing big teams in his career and he's made sure that it's exciting, great to look forward to, but first and foremost to concentrate on our league form and Karl and the players have done that brilliantly."