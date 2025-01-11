Man City boss Guardiola rules out defensive role for De Bruyne

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists Kevin de Bruyne will never be played in a defensive position.

Ahead of their FA Cup third round tie with Salford City, Guardiola was asked about fielding De Bruyne in their troubled No6 position.

But he insists: "Kevin cannot play there.

“I’ve been nine years with him, and I know his attributes better than anyone else.

“He can play in some positions and drop deeper when we want to do that, but Kevin has another talent, and we need his energy up front.

“He is unbelievable in the final third and I want him there, leading that position.”