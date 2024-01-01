Salétros happy for ex-AIK teammate Ayari over Brighton success

Tribal Football
AIK midfielder Anton Salétros is happy for former teammate Yasin Ayari over his success with Brighton.

The pair are now together with the Sweden squad this week.

"Yasin has done great in Brighton. A really good player," says Salétros to Fotbollskanalen.

"He has the whole package. Without the ball, he is very aggressive, he wins many duels and even though he is not the biggest size, he goes 'all in' in all situations.

"Then he is not afraid of anything and he wants the ball in all situations.

"The first time I saw Yasin was when we (a group of friends) trained on Bosön during one winter. He was maybe 13 years old, but then you immediately saw that he was good. There were people there who were 25 and 30 years old, but he still hung out. Then you immediately saw that he was a good player."

