Tribal Football
Most Read
Ten Hag's agent posts cryptic message as Man Utd future unclear
SHOCKER! Ten Hag Man Utd team talk secretly recorded at Aston Villa
Mourinho seeking to sign Man Utd defender in huge reunion
Obi-Martin undergoing special training schedule at Man Utd

Harder: Sporting CP had better plan for me than Brighton

Harder: Sporting CP had better plan for me than Brighton
Harder: Sporting CP had better plan for me than BrightonTribalfootball
Former Nordsjaelland striker Conrad Harder admits he held talks with Brighton before joining Sporting CP.

Harder has explained choosing Sporting over the Seagulls.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Tipsbladet: "There was, of course, a dialogue. But I think Sporting was more attractive to me. They had a better plan for me and my choice was based on that.

"It's a big change, but I felt prepared for it. I couldn't say no when the opportunity arose. It was a very good offer and there are many good things to say about Sporting.

"It's a huge club, which is doing well in the league and in Europe, so there weren't many reasons to say no to Sporting. It's also a dream for me to play abroad and I managed to achieve it at the age of 19."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHarder ConradSporting LisbonBrightonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Txiki OUT: But why Man City are showing no sign Pep and Soriano will follow
Man Utd captain Fernandes on Man City Amorim rumours: Everyone sees his quality
CLOSE? Man City reach agreement for Sporting CP chief Viana