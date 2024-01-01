Harder: Sporting CP had better plan for me than Brighton

Former Nordsjaelland striker Conrad Harder admits he held talks with Brighton before joining Sporting CP.

Harder has explained choosing Sporting over the Seagulls.

He told Tipsbladet: "There was, of course, a dialogue. But I think Sporting was more attractive to me. They had a better plan for me and my choice was based on that.

"It's a big change, but I felt prepared for it. I couldn't say no when the opportunity arose. It was a very good offer and there are many good things to say about Sporting.

"It's a huge club, which is doing well in the league and in Europe, so there weren't many reasons to say no to Sporting. It's also a dream for me to play abroad and I managed to achieve it at the age of 19."