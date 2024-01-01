Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle watching Botafogo sensation Igor Jesus

Tribal Football
Botafogo striker Igor Jesus is attracting major Premier League interest.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Brighton are all  watching Igor Jesus, says O Globo.

Igor Jesus has accounted for five goals in 13 league games for Botafogo. He has also two goals and one assist in four games in the Copa Libertadores.

Recently, there was also a debut for the Brazilian national team - when he was the scorer in the victory against Chile.

Botafogo only signed Igor Jesus in the summer and rate him at €40m.

His contract with Botafogo runs through 2027.

Earlier in his career, the Brazilian striker has also represented Coritiba FC and Shabab Al Ahli.

 

