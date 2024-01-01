Tribal Football
Most Read
Ten Hag's agent posts cryptic message as Man Utd future unclear
SHOCKER! Ten Hag Man Utd team talk secretly recorded at Aston Villa
Mourinho seeking to sign Man Utd defender in huge reunion
Obi-Martin undergoing special training schedule at Man Utd

Brighton keeper Verbruggen on Bayern Munich radar

Brighton keeper Verbruggen on Bayern Munich radar
Brighton keeper Verbruggen on Bayern Munich radarAction Plus
Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen is interesting Bayern Munich.

Bayern are seeking a young keeper signing for next year and Holland international Verbruggen is on their radar.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jonas Urbig, 21, of FC Köln is also on the shortlist, says Sky Deutschland.

Bayern are attempting to secure Manuel Neuer, 38, to a new deal, though he has interest from the Saudi Pro League.

The German giants are ready to act should Alexander Nubel, currently on-loan with Stuttgart, choose to leave.

Mentions
Premier LeagueVerbruggen BartUrbig JonasNeuer ManuelNubel AlexanderBayern MunichBrighton1. FC KolnVfB StuttgartBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: The big De Ligt concern Bayern Munich had before Man Utd sale
Everton prepare offer for Stuttgart winger Mvumpa
Matthaus: Klopp hire shows Red Bull thinking big