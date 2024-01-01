Brighton keeper Verbruggen on Bayern Munich radar

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen is interesting Bayern Munich.

Bayern are seeking a young keeper signing for next year and Holland international Verbruggen is on their radar.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jonas Urbig, 21, of FC Köln is also on the shortlist, says Sky Deutschland.

Bayern are attempting to secure Manuel Neuer, 38, to a new deal, though he has interest from the Saudi Pro League.

The German giants are ready to act should Alexander Nubel, currently on-loan with Stuttgart, choose to leave.