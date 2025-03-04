Salah: The biggest motivation is to win the Premier League, not the Champions League

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has spoken on why he is desperate to win the Premier League this season as he leads his side to another league title.

The Reds sit 13 points clear at the top of the league this season and are aiming for their first title since 2019/20, when the trophy was lifted in an almost-empty stadium due to the pandemic. The Egyptian has admitted that his motivation has shifted from Europe to the Premier League as he reacted to a photo of Liverpool’s Champions League parade in 2019.

“That’s why I’m really desperate to win the Premier League with the club now and have the same day as this one.

“It’s going to be unforgettable, because I know how much it means to win the Premier League.”

“The biggest motivation is to win the Premier League.

“Not even the Champions League, I always chose the Champions League, for seven years I always said Champions League. This is the first year I say the Premier League!

“I just want to win the Premier League with the city and with the fans and just to experience that day, going on the parade in the city.

“It’s going to be incredible.”

This campaign still stands to be his last with the club as his slowly runs out this summer. So far this term the Egyptian has scored 25 and assisted 17 in 28 league appearances, with 10 more still to play and if he can continue his excellent form he may finish his time at the club with his best ever season and a Premier League title to match.