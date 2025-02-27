Benitez believes Salah may stay at Liverpool as long as they win trophies this season

Rafa Benitez has praised Mohamed Salah as a “very good professional” amid ongoing speculation about his Liverpool future.

Despite his contract nearing its end, the Egyptian has continued to deliver top performances, keeping Liverpool in the title race and impressing Benitez.

The former Reds boss returned to Anfield as a pundit for TNT Sports during Liverpool’s clash with Newcastle United.

Benitez praised Salah stating: "He has a special situation. We know about the contract but the way he is performing every week, for a manager it is great to see.

On the contract situations at Liverpool in general, he added: "The first thing you have to do with them as a manager is talk to them face-to-face. If they can give you an idea, give you the truth, then you can start working with them trying to get the best for them and at the same time the best from the club.

"You know that he will leave or he will stay, then you start working on that. If you don't know all you can do is make sure the team is doing well, he's working hard, keeping this winning mentality. Then, if you are winning maybe he will decide to stay because he is winning trophies with this club.

"It depends on the player. I have confidence, with players like that you can say 'come on, here', and start talking but some players say they can't talk without their agent, so that means something. Maybe they are leaving."