Diouf slams ex-Liverpool teammate Carragher: No-one in Africa knows who you are!

Paul Vegas
El Hadji Diouf has slammed former Liverpool teammate Jamie Carragher for running down the African Cup of Nations.

Carragher declared the tournament second-rate when discussing Mohamed Salah's Ballon d'Or chances as an Egyptian player.

In response, Diouf posted to social media: "CAN is the pride of’Afrique ! Today in Africa, you pronounce Jamie Carragher, people will believe that you speak of’a brand of ketchup or mustard.

"It is therefore normal that you lack respect for the biggest’Afrique tournament and all those great African footballers who have made their contribution to world football and the whole continent.

"You need this to exist and make yourself known. When you don't have anything to say, you close it."

