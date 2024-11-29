Souness says Liverpool would have to spend over £100M to replace Salah

Liverpool will have other pay a total cost approaching £150M to replace Mohamed Salah.

That is the view of former Liverpool captain and manager Graeme Souness, who spoke about Salah’s contract expiring in the summer.

The Scotsman believes that holding onto Salah through a one or two-year contract extension may be the more financially prudent option.

“Replacing Mohamed Salah wouldn’t cost Liverpool merely £70M, it’d be double that," he said, per Liverpool Echo.

"Even so, there isn’t a replacement out there. There isn’t a like-for-like replacement out there who can score 30 goals a season. If there was, you’d be spending a lot more than £100m to get them.

"The minute Liverpool come knocking, the price will be inflated because it’s Liverpool, they’re in the Premier League, and they’re under pressure to buy. They’ll pay a premium on a premium on a premium! They’re in a hard place.”

Souness added: “I don’t believe for one minute that Liverpool haven’t been in contact with him or his representatives. There’s no advantage for Liverpool in not speaking to him.

"I’ve asked myself why he’s come out and said that’s the case - the cynical attitude is that he’s heaping it right on the club and giving them the choice to either say nothing and keep him onside, or come out and protect themselves and reveal that negotiations have been going on. Therefore, they’d be calling him a liar, which would make it easier for him to leave."

