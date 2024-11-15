Salah ponders Liverpool future: Everybody will leave one day

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has given another cryptic update on his future.

Salah, asked about his great form so far this season, admitted that seeing Bobby Firmino leave the club a few years ago made him realise nothing is forever.

“The thing I appreciate the most is the time when I go every morning, and I see the guys, and we share, like, unbelievable moments,” he said, when sitting with Alisson Becker and Andy Robertson in the second episode of 'The Reds Roundtable’.

“Especially us three plus Virg and Trent, the senior group.

“Because when Bobby (Firmino) left, for example, you just realised that everybody will leave one day. So you always… I don’t take that for granted.

“When I go there, I always try to have a laugh with them and just spend good time together. In my head, I always remember the good things we had together, or even the bad stuff.

“Not the worst stuff, but like the failure in the Champions League (final), for example. It’s a bad memory for us but it’s still like something, it’s not easy to reach a Champions League final. So the whole journey was good. You had bad luck in the final, that’s it.

“When I see the guys, especially the senior group, it just gives me a good memory all the time…

“I believed inside me: ‘It’s not going to stay like this forever. It’s just a situation, it’s going to pass for sure.’

“And every day - I mean it, every day - every day I’m in the AXA, I don’t think, I enjoy it a lot. Because you’re going to look back and you look at the players that left, I don’t know if they enjoyed it or not.

“But my time here, I’m enjoying every second of it. I just want to look back to my career and say, ‘I enjoyed everything.’”