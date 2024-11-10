Liverpool target Marmoush warms to Prem move

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush has welcomed interest from Liverpool.

The Egypt international is being considered by the Reds as a replacement for countryman Mohamed Salah, as his contract runs down.

The Mirror says Marmoush wants to move to England.

In addition, he is said to dream of playing with Salah, though it is unclear whether the latter will remain at Liverpool next season.

Marmoush is rated in the £50m class by Eintracht Frankfurt.