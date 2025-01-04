Salah on Liverpool contract talks: No progress - we're far away from that

Mohamed Salah concedes this season is appearing to be his last with Liverpool.

The Egypt striker's current deal expires at the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked if he believed this would be his final season at Anfield, Salah told Sky Sports: "So far, yes. It's the last six months.

"There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress.

"So, we just need to wait and see."

He added: "It's my last year in the club so you want to do something special for the city."

On speculation of where he will move next, Salah also said: "The thing in my head is that if this is the last six months, what do you want to see in the future?

"Do you want to look back and say I was concerned or stressed about the contract? Or do you just want to say I had an unbelievable season? That's what is in my head.

"If I ever feel distraction, I just remind myself I want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season. That's what I want to do."